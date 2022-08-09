Madhavan hosts Rocketry: The Nambi Effect success party; Vijay Sethupathi, Nambi Narayan attend

Following the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R. Madhavan hosted a party in Mumbai. Besides the cast and crew of the film, Nambi Narayan, Madhavan’s Vikram-Vedha co-star Vijay Sethupathi, Pooja Devariya, Pushkar and Gayanthri also attended the bash.

In the pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, Madhavan is all smiles. He is also seen talking to Vijay Sethupathi and posing with Nambi Narayanan. The actor’s Rang De Basanti co-star Kunal Kapoor too graced the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Moolan (@vijaymoolan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Helmed by R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic based on former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The film stars Madhavan, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra and Simran in pivotal roles. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan had cameo roles in the movie. The film was released in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Thanking everybody for Rocketry’s success, Madhavan had said, “In these times when biopics about gangsters and scamsters are getting audiences’ attention, I am grateful that people made time to see a biopic on a scientist who gave his blood, sweat and tears to make our nation proud.”

He added, “It’s seven years of penance finally paying off. I was told to introduce songs and fights into Nambi Sir’s story. Can you imagine Nambi Sir singing, dancing and fighting? Sorry, I would have preferred to not make the film rather than dilute the story of a man who refused to buckle under pressure.”