Madhavan flies solo to Dubai amid pandemic, shows empty aircraft and airport: ‘Amusing but sad’

Actor R Madhavan recently experienced the most “amusing but sad” flight of his life when he was traveling from Dubai. In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Madhavan shared how he was the only person after the immigration and it appeared that he was the only passenger on his aircraft. Madhavan also shared a video from the business class lounge, which was exceptionally quiet as no one else was present there.

Madhavan shared the videos along with the caption, “July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️.. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.”

Actor Adah Sharma commented on Madhavan’s post and wrote, “This is like an after apocalypse movie ! 😮”

Madhavan is shooting for his upcoming film Amriki Pandit in Dubai. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was one of the only people traveling on the route. In March, Madhavan had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was shooting for the same film in Bhopal shortly before his test came back as positive.

Madhavan recently wrapped his Netflix series Decoupled. He shared the same on his Instagram with a post that read, “ANDDDDD it’s a WRAP!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix …:

On the film front, Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film Maara. He will next be seen in his directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he is playing the titular role.