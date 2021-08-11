scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Must Read

Madhavan flies solo to Dubai amid pandemic, shows empty aircraft and airport: ‘Amusing but sad’

Madhavan took to Instagram to share a few videos as he traveled in one of the strangest flights of his life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was one of the only people traveling on the route.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2021 1:20:01 pm
madhavanR Madhavan shared a set of eerie videos from his recent flight. (Photo: R Madhavan/Instagram)

Actor R Madhavan recently experienced the most “amusing but sad” flight of his life when he was traveling from Dubai. In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Madhavan shared how he was the only person after the immigration and it appeared that he was the only passenger on his aircraft. Madhavan also shared a video from the business class lounge, which was exceptionally quiet as no one else was present there.

Madhavan shared the videos along with the caption, “July 26th 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️.. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Actor Adah Sharma commented on Madhavan’s post and wrote, “This is like an after apocalypse movie ! 😮”

Madhavan is shooting for his upcoming film Amriki Pandit in Dubai. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was one of the only people traveling on the route. In March, Madhavan had tested positive for Covid-19 and he was shooting for the same film in Bhopal shortly before his test came back as positive.

Also Read |Why Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic is called Shershaah: ‘Pakistanis found out my codename…’

Madhavan recently wrapped his Netflix series Decoupled. He shared the same on his Instagram with a post that read, “ANDDDDD it’s a WRAP!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix …:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

On the film front, Madhavan was last seen in the Tamil film Maara. He will next be seen in his directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he is playing the titular role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh visted Karan Johar house last night, Ranbir Kapoor was also along
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh meet up at Karan Johar’s home

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X