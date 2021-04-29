Madhavan feels ‘incompetent’ and ‘useless’ as wife Sarita teaches poor kids amid pandemic, watch video

Actor Madhavan is feeling ‘incompetent’ and ‘useless’ after looking at his wife Sarita Birje teach poor kids virtually. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram where Sarita can be heard interacting with a kid over a video call and teaching him some lessons in Marathi.

“When wife makes you feel small,” Madhavan captioned the video. Before entering the room where Sarita is taking a class, Madhavan says, “When your wife teaches poor kids across the country, and you feel completely incompetent and useless.” Sarita’s effort got appreciated by actor Shamita Shetty, film producer Shailendra Singh and lyricist-writer Milind Gadagkar.

Madhavan tested positive for coronavirus in March this year. He was shooting for his film Amriki Pandit at that time in Bhopal. While sharing the news of his diagnosis, the actor made a 3 Idiots reference, as he tested positive for the virus just a day after Aamir Khan. He wrote on Twitter, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

He recovered from the virus in April and thanked his fans for their prayers and good wishes. “Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage, we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. Gods grace we are all fit and fine now,” Madhavan tweeted.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Besides playing the lead role in the film, Madhavan has also directed it. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.