Madhavan encourages students by revealing his board exam results

If you are disappointed with your score in the board exams, R Madhavan’s latest tweet is for you. The actor, who scored 58 per cent in his board exams, shared his result on social media and tried to motivate those who are not satisfied with their marks.

Congratulating all the students for their results, Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏”

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

Along with the tweet, Madhavan shared a throwback photo from one of his movies.

CBSE Class XII board results were declared on Monday, and class 10 board exam results came out on Wednesday.

Madhavan’s inspiring tweet impressed fans, and many echoed similar thoughts as the actor. While some wrote that “marks are just numbers”, others shared how despite having a low score in board exams, they are doing great in life.

On the work front, Madhavan will soon start filming the murder mystery 7th Sense in UAE. The movie also stars Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Ahsaas Channa, Aashim Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manuj Sharma. The actor is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

