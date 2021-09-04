Madhavan dismisses ‘dad bod’: ‘Maddy boy is inching back’

September 4, 2021 11:46:30 am
Madhavan is aging like fine wine, and his pictures on social media are proof. Now the actor is on a mission to get fitter.
Taking to Instagram, Madhavan, who will be making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, wrote, “Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back..😂😂😂👍👍❤️❤️.”
While Madhavan looks great anyway, his fans can’t wait to see his new avatar. The 51-year-old actor is in Mumbai and is spending a significant amount of time at the gym. He often treats his fans with a sneak peek into his life.
On the work front, Madhavan has Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Amriki Pandit in his kitty. He also has ZEE5’s 7th Sense and Netflix’s Decoupled in his pipeline.
