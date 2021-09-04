scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

Madhavan dismisses ‘dad bod’: ‘Maddy boy is inching back’

Madhavan is all set to get into a new avatar as he spends hours at the gym.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 4, 2021 11:46:30 am
madhavanActor R. Madhavan is giving fitness goals. (Photo: R. Madhavan/Instagram)

Madhavan is aging like fine wine, and his pictures on social media are proof. Now the actor is on a mission to get fitter.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan, who will be making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, wrote, “Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back..😂😂😂👍👍❤️❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

While Madhavan looks great anyway, his fans can’t wait to see his new avatar. The 51-year-old actor is in Mumbai and is spending a significant amount of time at the gym. He often treats his fans with a sneak peek into his life.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara start shooting for Atlee’s next
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

On the work front, Madhavan has Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Amriki Pandit in his kitty. He also has ZEE5’s 7th Sense and Netflix’s Decoupled in his pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sidharth shukla
RIP Sidharth Shukla (1980-2021): A pictorial tribute to the beloved TV star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement