Madhavan reveals core parenting rule as son Vedaant readies for Asian Games: ‘Grit, ambition’

Actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant, is set to lead India’s 12-member swimming team at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. While Vedaant has carved out a name for himself in swimming, his journey has also been shaped by the values and guidance of his father. Madhavan has often spoken about his approach to parenting and the lessons he has sought to pass on to his son.

Years ago, during a conversation at an event at the Indian School of Business, the actor opened up about fatherhood and shared what he believed children in today’s world need most from their parents.

‘Not completely successful as a father’

He said, “I haven’t completely become successful as a father yet. It’s a work in progress, but I can share the benefit of my experience with you. I have realised that children nowadays are far wiser than we give them credit for. I have also realised that the tools that have worked in my favour to achieve what I have managed to achieve so far can be summed up in one word: grit.”

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“When I say grit, I mean a combination of discipline and ambition. I wanted to make sure that Vedaant had the ability to follow a routine. If that routine involved getting up early in the morning, then 90 per cent of my problem as a father was solved. If you are someone who is willing to get up early in the morning, you can accomplish a lot.”

Madhavan with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram/Sarita Birje) Madhavan with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram/Sarita Birje)

Talking about his son’s journey into swimming and how the sport helped instil discipline and a routine in his life, Madhavan said, “He got into swimming, and because he got into swimming, he had to get up at 4 in the morning to train. The best part about getting up at 4 in the morning is that, even as a teenager, he has to sleep by 8 o’clock at night. The problem starts only after 9 o’clock, so I only have to keep an eye on him after 9,” the actor joked.

‘Can’t micro-direct kids’

Madhavan also stressed the importance of giving children the freedom to find their own way rather than attempting to micromanage their choices.

“The second thing is, you have to let them be. Their exposure to today’s world is far greater than ours. So, if they are able to follow a routine and a process that involves doing something over and over again because they genuinely like it, without you having to force them, then you can be sure that they are well on their way to achieving something.”

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He added, “Because in today’s fast-changing world, you can’t really micro-direct them towards a profession, unlike what our fathers used to do. They are unlikely to stick to one profession for their entire lifetime, unlike a lot of people from our generation.”

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‘Just let them be’

He also spoke about how the changing nature of careers makes it important for parents to focus on building discipline and allowing children to explore different interests rather than pushing them towards a single path.

“The vastness of experiences is far more important than specialisation today. So I say, just let them be. Just make sure that they have the discipline to do something over and over again for multiple years while they are with you. Then you can be rest assured that they will have the ability to apply themselves to whatever their interests may be.”

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He added that children today also need to develop expertise and the ability to excel at something from an early age.

“For them to peak at a much earlier stage today is far more important and relevant. And for them to become experts—even if it is in something as simple as sewing a button—if they are the best at what they do by the age of 21, they will have the ability to apply themselves. And I think that is the least lesson you can teach your child.”

Madhavan with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram/Sarita Birje) Madhavan with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant. (Photo: Instagram/Sarita Birje)

Vedaant on his mindset

As Vedaant gets ready to take on one of the biggest challenges of his swimming career, his words also reflect what his father has tried to instill in him over the years.

In a conversation with PTI, Vedaant said that success requires a mindset in which one is convinced of their ability to win. “I feel like if you want to succeed in life, you have to be kind of egotistical, where in your mind it’s already fixed, and you know that you’re going to win no matter what.”

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He added, “I feel like that’s the kind of mindset you need to have. If you shoot for the stars, you land on the moon. So, that’s the kind of mindset I try to keep, and yeah, it’s very important to have a really strong and good mindset.”

Vedaant’s changed training programme

Vedaant, who is primarily a long-distance specialist, is preparing to compete in the 200m freestyle at the Asian Games. His preparation has involved a significant change in his training programme, with greater emphasis on strength and conditioning.

“I’ve actually been training differently for the past few months. As you may know, I’m a long-distance specialist, but I’ll be swimming the 200m freestyle at the Asian Games, which is outside my comfort zone,” he said.

Vedaant explained that he has been focusing heavily on weight training and building strength, both to prepare for the 200m freestyle and to contribute to the relay.

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“The past few months, I’ve been really focusing on weight training and getting my strength so I can prepare for the relay and the 200m freestyle. So, I’ve taken a whole new approach. One of my weakest points was my legs and my kick, so I’ve been really honing in and working on my kick, my legs, and my ankle flexibility so they can improve. Overall, my stroke is looking a lot better and faster.”

Madhavan married Sarita Birje in 1999. Their son Vedaant was born in 2005. The family relocated to Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic for Vedaant’s professional swimming career.