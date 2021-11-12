Madhavan calls himself a ‘terrible star’, says he doesn’t wear designer clothes and can’t afford hangers-on

Actor R Madhavan feels he can never say that he has ‘made it’, because he is still hungry to achieve more, and believes that his ‘best is yet to come’. Madhavan admitted that there are moments when he starts believing that his work has left an impact on people’s lives, but largely speaking, he is convinced that he is a ‘terrible star’.

“If anything, I feel very inadequate right now. I don’t think I’ve ever reached that stage at all. Those sort of realisations happen when I meet a big star or a politician or a leader, who embraces me and means what he says when he says that he really likes my work. Or I meet people from different generations in the same family, who say they are a part of the products that I create. Maybe that time I feel like I’m on the right path. But if anything, I still feel very strongly that my best is yet to come. I don’t know if that is a safety mechanism or if that is a fact…,” Madhavan said in an interview with Film Companion’s Baradwaj Rangan.

Madhavan said that he has never allowed himself to be extremely well-off at any point in his career, which fuels his desire to do better. He continued, “I think, also, I was never financially super settled at any given point of time, and never allowed myself to be there. That hunger to create what is called a ‘star life’ has always kept me wanting more. But I have realised I can never live like a star. I’m a terrible star. I don’t wear designer clothes, I can’t afford to have people around me all the time. I also realised the way you walk at the airport decides how many people mob you and how many people leave you alone. I’m very, very hungry. I don’t think I can ever reach a stage where I can say I’ve made it.”

Madhavan has appeared in films across languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and English. He was last seen in the romantic drama Maara, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Rocketry, a biopic on the life of aeronautical engineer Nambi Narayanan, which he has also directed.