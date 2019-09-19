Today censor board has a balanced system: Dinesh Vijan

Producer Dinesh Vijan on Wednesday said his upcoming film Made in China has received U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is about a Gujarati businessman who becomes successful thanks to ‘jugaad’.

At the film’s trailer launch, Vijan said the film does not have any crude language or profanity, something the censor board understood while granting them the U/A certificate.

“The film is censored as U/A. There is no profanity, no language. The moment the film will get over, audience will feel something. Like after ‘Stree’, people felt about women empowerment. The films that we make should make some point. It shouldn’t be preachy but should make sense.

“Today censor board understands that very well. They have a very balanced system. I saw this film with my mother and there is no bad language and guidelines as adhered to,” Vijan told reporters.

Also featuring Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao, Made in China is scheduled for Diwali release this year.

At the box office, the film will compete against Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

But Vijan is unperturbed by the clash as he believes films are nowadays doing well irrespective of the competition.

“There have been a lot of films that release on a holiday and they do well. Like recently ‘Batla House’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ released together and they both did well. Last year ‘Satyameva Jayate’ and ‘Gold’ released and both the films did well.

“The reason why more than one film is released on holiday is because the capacity is more and a lot more people go to theatre. There is room for everyone.”

Rajkummar sends his best wishes to the teams of Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

“There are 52 weeks in a year and so we will end up having more films releasing on the same date so there will be clash (at the box office). All the best to other two films and I am sure they are also good. Even our film is good and we are proud of it.”

Dinesh had released his film Hindi Medium in China which was received very well by the audiences there. He believes Made in China also has a good shot of finding success in the country.

“The key to success in China market is the films that touch their heart and these common point. I feel this film, ‘Bala’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’ have a chance there.”

Made In China is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut.

The film is produced by Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.