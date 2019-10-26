Made In China full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Made In China, helmed by National Award-winner filmmaker Mikhil Musale, starring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers.

The Diwali release is not the only one to suffer in the hands of piracy. Tamil sports-action film Bigil, starring Vijay has also been made available online to download. The notorious website has been illegally providing high-quality content hours within its original release. Not only films, popular web series and TV shows are also a victim of it.

Apart from Made In China, Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 and Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh have also hit the theaters on this Diwali weekend. While Housefull 4 is expected to lead the box office collection chart, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China are expected to do decent business at the ticket counters.

Made In China has opened to below average reviews. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review has written, “The initial bits keep up the light tone and there are some laughs to be had, but all too soon, as it happens so often in Bollywood, everything goes limp. Which is a crashing pity because this film has Rajkummar Rao, who can make anything better.”

She added, “Boman Irani who has had long practice in being a curmudgeon, offers able support to Rao who keeps this thing afloat, in a few inspired parts. But the laughter is strictly occasional because it keeps coming up against confusion.”