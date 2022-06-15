Made at Rs 85 cr budget, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad earns Rs 2.58 cr at box office

Kangana Ranaut’s last theatrical release Dhaakad had a terrible run at the box office. The film managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 2.58 crore at the box office. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the producers are facing Rs 78 crore loss as the Kangana starrer was made on an estimated budget of Rs 85 crore. The filmmakers reportedly did not sell the digital and satellite rights of the film. And now, with its bad performance at the box office, it is said that the producers will have to face the brunt by selling satellite and digital rights at throwaway prices.

“With such theatrical results, the satellite and digital revenue put together for Dhaakad would be less than Rs. 5 crores. All in all, the producers will suffer a loss of minimum Rs. 78 crores on Dhaakad and this would end up being one of the biggest mega disasters of all time,” Bollywood Hungama’s report read.

Kangana’s film faced a huge competition from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite good reviews, Dhaakad could not survive against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which continues to be the audience’s first choice at the box office.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Dhaakad 3.5 stars. She concluded the review by saying, “The simple, uncomplicated storyline is that Agni became an agent after a shocking incident from childhood, when her parents were shot by a man of whom she has a faint memory of. Now, she is leading the Agency’s investigation of a trafficking ring running out of central India, and reaching up to Budapest (that keeps popping up almost like a backyard to Bhopal) and a Sheikh with origins in the Middle East.”

Kangana also reacted on Dhaakad’s failure. Earlier this year, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success.” Citing The Lock Upp’s success, Kangana said 2022 is not over yet. “I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it’s not over yet,” she concluded adding that she has “great hopes” for the year ahead.

On the work front, Kangana is working on Emergency, which sees her playing India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in Tejas. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.