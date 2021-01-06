Madam Chief Minister trailer: Richa Chadha proclaims ‘Kunwari hoon, tej katari hoon, tumhaari hoon’

The trailer of Madam Chief Minister, starring Richa Chadha in the lead role, is out. Here, Richa plays the role of a politician in Uttar Pradesh.

The trailer opens with a disclaimer that the film is not based on reality, but it is hard not to miss the resemblance between the fictional story and the story of UP’s former CM Mayawati. Like many ‘inspired’ Bollywood biopics, it is evident that this too will be a hagiography.

Madam Chief Minister is helmed by Subhash Kapoor who has previously directed the Jolly LLB franchise. Kapoor used to work as a political reporter in the 90s, so it seems like he has utilised his research from the era for the film.

Talking about her role, Richa Chadha said in a statement, “This is such an incredible story of an unlikely leader who defies all norms, all societal expectations to become a chief minister like no other. I’m extremely grateful I got entrusted with such a layered character. As actors, such amazing scripts are hard to come by. I have learnt a lot about Indian society and politics via this film. I sincerely hope the audience enjoys it as much as we have.”

Also starring Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla, Madam Chief Minister releases in theatres on January 22.