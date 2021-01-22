Madam Chief Minister release LIVE UPDATES

Richa Chadha stars as a politician in Madam Chief Minister. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister released in theatres on Friday. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor who has previously directed the Jolly LLB franchise, the film features Chadha in the role of a politician from Uttar Pradesh. Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla also star in pivotal roles.

The film is an inspiring story of a woman who breaks the shackles of patriarchy and obstacles put in her way to rise to the top of UP politics.

Sharing what drew her to the script of Madam Chief Minister, Richa Chadha told indianexpress.com, “When the director called me and said there’s a part for me in the film, I didn’t know what it was about, if it was going to be a role or the lead part but I liked his work so I went to meet him. He told me it was about an underdog, this one girl who comes from a certain background and is going to fight all the odds. She is like a tomboy, rides a bike and stumbles into student politics and goes on to have a whole career as a politician and becomes the youngest chief minister of a state. So, that story itself was really exciting for me.”

She added, “Then there was the context of caste and North Indian politics. I have enjoyed every bit of this character and I am almost feeling sad that now with the release, there will be a closure and we will have to move on.”

Madam Chief Minister is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.