Madam Chief Minister first look: Richa Chadha looks indomitable and unafraid

The first look of Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister is out. Chadha is playing the titular character in the film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla.

Producer T-Series took to social media to share the first look of Madam Chief Minister. The tweet read, “Presenting to you, the first look of #MadamChiefMinister, a gut shaking political drama starring Richa Chaddha, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!”

In the first look poster, Richa Chadha’s character, sporting bruises, is looking defiantly towards the camera while holding a broom in her hands. Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla’s characters can be seen on either side of Chadha.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Madam Chief Minister is an inspiring story of a woman who breaks the shackles of patriarchy and all manner of obstacles put in her way to rise to the top of UP politics.

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who is known for helming films like Jolly LLB and Phas Gaye Re Obama.

Madam Chief Minister releases in theatres on January 22.