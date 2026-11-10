Maatrubhumi trailer: Salman Khan takes on Chinese troops, delivers message of peace

Maatrubhumi trailer: The trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was released on Tuesday, giving audiences their first full-length look at the war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film sees Salman play a soldier who is not only committed to his duty but is also a loving husband and father.

Running for 4 minutes and 35 seconds, the trailer opens with snow-covered landscapes of Eastern Ladakh before introducing Salman Khan as an officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He volunteers for duty despite his family’s concerns and tries to reassure his wife (played by Chitrangada Singh) with humour. In an emotional farewell to his young son, he reminds him that soldiers do not say goodbye but salute. He also tells his family that while their son has his mother to protect him, the motherland has her sons guarding her.

The trailer then introduces the central conflict, with Indian troops discovering Chinese forces setting up tents and a patrolling post across the border. Salman’s character attempts to defuse the situation through dialogue, telling his men that bravery is not always about fighting but also about preventing a war. However, when the opposing troops outnumber the Indian patrol and ask them to retreat, he refuses to back down. “We are soldiers, we are made for days like these!” he says. The tension escalates into a brutal hand-to-hand confrontation, with the dialogue “Ek Bihari, sau pe bhaari” (One Bihari is stronger than a hundred) invoking the fighting spirit of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

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Alongside the action, the trailer shows the emotional cost of military duty through glimpses of Salman’s family and his wife’s plea, “Jab bhi ghar laut kar aao na, sirf kahaniyan lekar aana, nishaan nahi (Whenever you return home, bring back stories, not scars).”

It then moves to question the very idea of war. Salman’s character argues that if those who declare wars were made to fight alongside soldiers on the front lines, there would never be a war.

The trailer ends with his message, “Insaniyat aur deshbhakti dushman khatam karne mein nahi hai… dushmani khatam karne mein hai (Humanity and patriotism are not about destroying the enemy, but about ending enmity).”

WATCH | Maatrubhumi trailer

Salman Khan on speculation around the film’s subject

The trailer of Maatrubhumi had earlier been screened for the media at a special event in Mumbai on November 6. Speaking at the event, Salman addressed the speculation around the film’s subject and clarified that it was not intended to be anti-China.

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“Maatrumbhumi is not a biopic. When in war, a bullet reaches its target, it reaches the mother’s heart, and I didn’t want to do that. I just wanted a film where there is man-on-man fight. There are Chinese in the film, and us. So the narrative derived from it was that this film will sour the India-China relationship. I don’t think that because of a Salman Khan war film that the Chinese army will say, ‘Salman has made a film, now attack India over this’ or let’s reverse it – If Jackie Chan makes a film, I don’t think our army will say, ‘Jackie Chan has made a film, let’s attack them.’”

He also dismissed reports that the makers had been pressured to change or rewrite the script because of the film’s subject.

“This narrative that we are going against China or our government has pressurised us into changing the script, rewrite it — all of this is baseless. It’s not true at all. We’ve made a film on soldiers, about what their families and the soldiers go through, on both sides. So, there are no negative forces in the film. It’s just the situations, they are negative.”

Salman Khan on Maatrubhumi delay

Salman Khan also spoke about the film’s repeated delays, attributing them to the time taken to complete the visual effects and Chitrangda Singh’s injury, which affected the shooting schedule.

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“This film is delayed because of the much-talked-about VFX. We don’t want to leave any room for anyone to zoom in and say that the VFX isn’t great. We want that when the movie is out for the audience, it should visually blow everyone’s mind. Hence, the delay.”

He added that the team had initially expected to wrap up the shoot in less than two months, but Chitrangda’s injury and subsequent physiotherapy took longer than anticipated.

“We thought that we’ll complete the film within 45-50 days but madam (Chitrangda) got injured and the physiotherapy took a long time. We were initially supposed to release in January or June, then it got delayed to August, then November 20 but now we are coming on December 4. When the film gets delayed, the interest level starts to disappear, that was the only thing we were worried about.”

Maatrubhumi passed by CBFC without cuts, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan also addressed speculation about Maatrubhumi facing difficulties with the censor board. He said the film was cleared without any cuts and thanked the authorities for their support.

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“There was one narrative which was a wrong. When the Censor Board and all the other agencies saw it, they didn’t think anything was wrong with the film. This film has come out without any cuts. So, thank you to all the ministries, the censor board.”

Salman further explained how the film got its new title. Originally announced as Battle of Galwan, the project was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

“It was casually written on the clapboard. We were always sure that we didn’t want this title. Eventually, we got the final title (Maatrubhumi) from our song itself.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.