Maatrubhumi song ‘Chand Dekh Lena’: Salman Khan romances Chitrangda Singh, netizens say back to ’90s vibes’

After undergoing a title change, Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan was recently renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. And now, the makers unveiled a new song from the film titled ‘Chand Dekh Lena’, a romantic track featuring Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, sung by Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee, and penned by Sameer Anjaan, the three-minute video shows the couple sharing intimate moments across dreamy sets.

In the clip, Chitrangda’s character, playing Salman’s wife, is seen waiting for the moon to appear in the sky as Salman begins singing for her, a sequence hinting at a Karva Chauth setup. Over the course of the song, the couple travels to multiple locations, sharing tender moments while lip-syncing and breaking into dance sequences. The song concludes with both of them posing together under the moonlight in a desert setting.

Watch the full Maatrubhumi song ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ here:

Fans on YouTube welcomed the release of the song, praising the romantic track after a long wait. Many expressed excitement over Salman Khan’s return to the nostalgic ’90s vibe, with one comment reading, “Salman is back, giving vibes of the ’90s after so long, a good song!” Others highlighted his screen presence and charisma, noting, “Vintage #SalmanKhan is back. His screen presentation and body language are better than in his previous movies. Such a beautiful track,” while another fan added, “Megastar #SalmanKhan looking absolutely dapper.”

However, the response was not entirely positive. Some users took to X to voice their disappointment, with one writing, “Chand Dekh Lena is a very lazy effort song from #Maatrubhumi. Same ’90s-type music, very routine lines. And they don’t use any real locations, garden, desert, everything shot in a studio.” Another comment criticized the focus on romance over the war theme, stating, “War ka tension kam hai, romance ka track zyada strong hai. Kya priorities set ki hain bhai ne.” Some compared it to tracks from other films, with one remarking, “Decent audio song. Rakshabandhan movie title track se similar hai. Typical Himesh music nowadays. Salman Khan energy doesn’t sync with the song.” A few were even more critical, with comments like, “Failed hero, failed movie. Salman should just give up acting rather than ruin his legacy even further.”

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Salman Khan hits back at trolls

Earlier promotional material for the film also drew criticism, particularly a still from the teaser showing Salman holding a log of wood while standing between the enemy and his troops. Critics argued that he did not display the vigour expected of a soldier in a war film. Salman responded to the trolling in his own style during a chat with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif. When Kaif playfully asked him to replicate the same still from Battle of Galwan, Salman said: “Now some might think this is a romantic look, but I am a Colonel. And this is the look of a Colonel, who understands how to encourage his team, his soldiers. He added with a soldier-like roar: “None of this is required. It has always been this way and it will continue to be, with all your blessings.”

Film going through reshoots

The film’s recent title change has also been linked to the sensitive diplomatic context surrounding India and China. A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source: “Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions. Taking that feedback seriously, Salman chose to align the film with the larger national mood and preserve the broader sensitivity of the subject. As a result, the title was changed and a substantial portion was reworked, with the conflict being fictionalised.”

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And as per another report by Mid-Day, the film is currently undergoing reshoots and extensive changes. The team has been filming new sequences in Mumbai since February 2026, with nearly 40 additional days planned to reshape the narrative.

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the 2020–2021 India–China border skirmishes, stars Salman Khan as Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who died during the clash with the People’s Liberation Army. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj in key roles.