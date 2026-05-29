Maatrubhumi gets first review: Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan’s film a ‘must watch’

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has received its first industry review, and it comes from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai. After attending a private screening of the film’s rough cut hosted by Salman, Ghai took to social media to praise the project, calling it a “must watch film.”

The special screening was attended by several prominent names from the Hindi film industry, including Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangda Singh and Siddharth Roy Kapur, who got an early look at the Apoorva Lakhia directorial inspired by the Galwan Valley clash.

Sharing a photograph from the gathering on X (formerly Twitter), Ghai expressed his admiration for the film and the experience of watching it alongside fellow filmmakers.

He wrote, “So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film.”

so beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/i7TP2VnDnq — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 28, 2026

A reunion of Salman’s frequent collaborators

The screening also brought together directors who have shared some of the most successful collaborations of Salman’s career.

Sooraj Barjatya directed the actor in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! , Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Kabir Khan and Salman teamed up for Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, while David Dhawan directed him in popular entertainers including Judwaa, Biwi No.1 and Partner.

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Delay and controversy around the Salman Khan film

The film has faced a series of developments in recent months, including a title change, release delay and controversy over its teaser.

Maatrubhumi was originally announced as Battle of Galwan and was scheduled to release on April 17. However, the project has since been delayed and is yet to receive a new release date.

The teaser also attracted criticism from China’s state-run publication Global Times, which accused the makers of distorting facts. The controversy also prompted a response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which clarified that it had “no role” in the project.

Reports later suggested that certain portions of the film were being reshot. The makers eventually changed the title from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, reportedly to broaden the narrative beyond a single military confrontation and ease geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the project.

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Salman Khan on challenges of shooting the film

Earlier, Salman opened up about the demanding nature of the project and the preparation required for his role.

“Of course, it is physically demanding in every year, month, day and hour. I have to give a lot more time now. Earlier, I used to finish all this in a week or two. Now, it takes more time. I have been running, working out, kicking and punching. In this film, all these things are required. For Sikandar, the action and character were different. But for Galwan, everything is different,” he told PTI.

The actor also spoke about the challenges of filming in Ladakh’s harsh conditions.

“Shooting in Ladakh, at high altitude, is extremely difficult. It can’t be like ‘action karte karte behosh ho gaya’ (I can’t blackout while performing). For it, I have to take proper training. We have to shoot in freezing cold water there. When I signed the film, it felt amazing, but it is a very difficult film to do. Out of the 20-day Ladakh schedule, I have to shoot for at least eight days in that icy water.”

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About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. During the confrontation, 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and the incident significantly impacted relations between the two countries.