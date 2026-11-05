Maatrubhumi: Authors part ways with Salman Khan film as story moves beyond Galwan

A day before Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi trailer is to come out, NDTV journalist and author Shiv Aroor and co-author Rahul Singh have ended their association with the film. In a statement, Aroor, co-author of India’s Most Fearless, said the film, which was initially conceived as an adaptation of a chapter from their book, had moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident. The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan, which was later changed to Maatrubhumi.

Aroor wrote: “Rahul Singh and I would like to share that our association with Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has come to a close. As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India’s Most Fearless series that first brought us on board.”