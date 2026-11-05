Maatrubhumi: Authors part ways with Salman Khan film as story moves beyond Galwan

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A day before Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi trailer is to come out, NDTV journalist and author Shiv Aroor and co-author Rahul Singh have ended their association with the film. In a statement, Aroor, co-author of India’s Most Fearless, said the film, which was initially conceived as an adaptation of a chapter from their book, had moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident. The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan, which was later changed to Maatrubhumi.
Aroor wrote: “Rahul Singh and I would like to share that our association with Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has come to a close. As the film has evolved, it has moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident in our India’s Most Fearless series that first brought us on board.”
He added: “We are grateful to Salman Khan, Apoorva Lakhia and the entire team for their warmth and the opportunity to be part of this journey. We hold them in the highest regard and wish them the very best as they bring their vision to the screen. Our heartfelt wishes for the film’s success will always be with them.”
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Previously, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had claimed during a press conference in Delhi that the makers were asked to reshoot several sequences in the film to portray China “favourably”. His claims came after reports alleged that the Salman Khan-starrer has undergone major reshoots. However, sources close to the producers called these reports baseless.
A source earlier told SCREEN: “The film hasn’t changed at all and is being made exactly as planned, with the rumours about script tweaks or re-edits being completely baseless.”
The source added: “Salman Khan has always been someone who brings out humanity and emotional weight in his cinema, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan being the prime example. He’ll never make a hate-war movie, and his stories are always rooted in love, and that’s what Maatrubhumi is.”
At the time of titke change, film’s director Apurva lakhia had explained, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles – Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.”