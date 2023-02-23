Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with Kumar Varun, see photos

It was ‘chhat mangni, patt shaadi’ for actor Maanvi Gagroo and comedian Kumar Varun. After announcing their engagement in January, on Thursday, the couple posted pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony. Dressed in red, Maanvi made for a resplendent bride while Varun complemented her in a white sherwani.

Sharing photos from the wedding, the couple wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Their friends were quick to react to the wedding announcement as they posted heartfelt comments on the post. Four More Shots Please writer Ishita Moitra wrote, “Congratulations my love. Wish you both only the best.” Hina Khan wished the couple writing, “Many congratulations love. Bless,” while Mouni Roy added, “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead.” Mallika Dua commented, “Yaaaaay congratulations VH and and ManV,” as Sayani Gupta added, “Woohooo babbyyyy and baby’s babyyyy @maanvigagroo @randomvarun I love you so much!” Others like Gauahar Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Sriti Jha, Jitendra Kumar also wished the newlyweds.

While the wedding was a low-key affair, Maanvi and Kumar plan to have a party today evening.

On Valentine’s Day earlier this month, Maanvi Gagroo shared a photo with her boyfriend and wrote, “Found my lobster. #HappyValentinesDay.”

Maanvi Gagroo is known for her work in web series like Pitchers, Triplings and Four More Shots Please. The actor has also played important roles in films like PK, Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Kumar Varun, on the other hand, is also a quiz master apart from being a popular stand-up comedian. He has also acted in shows like Laakhon Mein Ek and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare.