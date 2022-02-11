Maanayata Dutt shares video of Sanjay Dutt giving her a foot massage on wedding anniversary: ‘Couple goals’

Maanayata Dutt on Friday, shared a video on Instagram where her husband, actor Sanjay Dutt is giving her a foot massage. The Dutt couple marks 14 years of marriage.

Maanayata wished Sanjay Dutt on their wedding anniversary as she wrote in the caption, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you. happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay. #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” The video has song “At My Worst” by Pink Sweat$ playing in the background.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008, after dating for two years. The two are currently raising their twins — son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt.

Maanayata has been a strong support for Sanjay during his jail term and fight with lung cancer in 2020. In an old interview she said, “Sanju has stood by me through thick and thin. I’ve known him for nine years. We started seeing each other seriously in 2005. But he knew my past. So when ‘friends’ tried to provoke him he just laughed it off. He knew everything about me.”

Maanayata added that she acted like a ‘barricade between Sanjay and all his ‘fair-weather’ friends. “Wherever there’s power, there’s bound to be a lot of conspiracy hovering around that source of power. And let’s face it, Sanju is very powerful. There were too many people around him trying to use him. I came like a barricade in Sanju’s life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see,” she said.