Maa Behan trailer: Ravi Kishan’s mysterious death sparks chaos in Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri film

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and content creator Dharna Durga have teamed up for the upcoming film Maa Behan, whose trailer was released today. The film appears to revolve around a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, with Madhuri playing the mother to Triptii and Dharna’s characters, who are far from cordial with each other. However, their already chaotic lives take a darker turn when they get entangled in the murder of their neighbour Gupta Ji, played by Ravi Kishan.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Madhuri’s character saying, “Check my phone if you don’t trust your mother.” To this, Triptii replies, “You don’t talk about trust, Mummy. Even if the goddess of truth herself vouched for you, I won’t be able to trust you.” When an angry Madhuri asks, “What have I done?”, Dharna’s character fires back, “You caused this crisis and you still ask what you did?”