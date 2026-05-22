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Maa Behan trailer: Ravi Kishan’s mysterious death sparks chaos in Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri film
The trailer of Maa Behan carries shades of Govinda Naam Mera and Darlings in tone and storytelling. Whether the film lives up to its intriguing premise, however, will only be revealed when it premieres on Netflix on June 4.
Actors Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and content creator Dharna Durga have teamed up for the upcoming film Maa Behan, whose trailer was released today. The film appears to revolve around a complicated mother-daughter dynamic, with Madhuri playing the mother to Triptii and Dharna’s characters, who are far from cordial with each other. However, their already chaotic lives take a darker turn when they get entangled in the murder of their neighbour Gupta Ji, played by Ravi Kishan.
The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Madhuri’s character saying, “Check my phone if you don’t trust your mother.” To this, Triptii replies, “You don’t talk about trust, Mummy. Even if the goddess of truth herself vouched for you, I won’t be able to trust you.” When an angry Madhuri asks, “What have I done?”, Dharna’s character fires back, “You caused this crisis and you still ask what you did?”
Watch Maa Behan trailer below:
The trailer then delves deeper into the family dynamics. Madhuri’s character Rekha reveals, “I was 25 years old when your father got electrocuted. I have been alone ever since.” Triptii quickly interrupts her, asking, “If you have been alone since then, where did Sushma come from?”
While the family is already drowning in dysfunction and secrets, things spiral further when Gupta Ji is found dead inside Rekha’s house. The rest of the film seems to follow how the mother-daughter trio navigates the murder mystery and the chaos surrounding it.
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The trailer carries shades of Govinda Naam Mera and Darlings in tone and storytelling. Whether Maa Behan lives up to its intriguing premise, however, will only be revealed when it premieres on Netflix on June 4. Fans have reacted positively to the trailer in the comments section. One user wrote, “A very well-made trailer, hope the movie is equally good.” Another commented, “Seriously guys, MD has proved again! She is only she, herself!”
Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films, Maa Behan is directed by Suresh Triveni. It also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.
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