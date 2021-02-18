Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon shows off her baby bump on beach vacation with family. See pics

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon recently announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl. (Photo: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Actor-model Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of her pregnancy for the first time. The gorgeous model-turned-actor shared a throwback picture from her trip to the Lantau Island in Hong Kong and wrote, “Jan 2021”, and gave photo credits to Hong Kong-based socialite friend Alison Chan El Azar.

Lisa is in a bikini as she poses with sea and cliffs as the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa had recently revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Dino are expecting their third child, a baby girl. Lisa announced her pregnancy via an Instagram video, which also featured her son Zack. Lisa, 34, said in the video that she has something to share and has decided to make the revealation along with her 3-year-old. “What is inside mummy’s tummy, Zack?” Lisa asked her son, to which he replied, “Baby sister.” The actor wrote as caption, “#3 Coming this June.”

Also read | Lisa Haydon expecting third child

Lisa and her family seem to be camping and the actor shared photos from the trip, writing, “Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers,” she captioned her post.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani, who tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating, are parents to sons Zack and Leo. On the work from Lisa was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Top Model India in 2018.