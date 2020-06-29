scorecardresearch
Your existence gave us a sense of relief: Kranti Prakash Jha remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

As tributes for Sushant Singh Rajput continue to pour in, Kranti Prakash Jha remembers how in his first meeting with the late Bollywood actor, he felt a deep connection because of their roots in Bihar.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: June 29, 2020 1:21:54 pm
sushant singh rajput death krantiprakash jha Kranti Prakash Jha shared a picture of himself with late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kranti Prakash Jha recently took to Instagram to post a moving tribute for his M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor said it was now the duty of Sushant’s loved ones and fans to take his legacy forward.

“It is said that after the 13th day, soul readies itself to immerse in the Almighty. Aatma- soul breaks away from all the earthly bondings and takes the journey onwards: from being a creation to become one with the creator… 13 days have gone by and on this day I hope and I pray your Aatma immerses in Parmatma.

“You have left a void, which can never be filled, but I pray that the void which you must have felt would be filled by the Embrace of Almighty, by the Embrace of ‘Lord Shiva’ (Mahadev) … Now it’s upon us, your loved ones and your fans to nurture your legacy forward…,” Kranti wrote.

Kranti Prakash Jha also noted how Sushant Singh Rajput never carried the baggage of stardom. He said Sushant unintentionally offered a sense of security to actors like him, who hailed from Patna, Bihar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dear Bhaiwa/ प्यारे भईवा , 🌸 It is said that after the 13th day, soul readies itself to immerse in the Almighty, Aatma- soul breaks away from all the earthly bondings and takes the journey onwards : from being a Creation to become one with the Creator…13 days have gone by and on this day I hope and I pray your Aatma immerses in Parmatma. You have left a void which can never be filled, but I pray that the void which you must have felt would be filled by the Embrace of Almighty , by the Embrace of ‘Lord Shiva’ (Mahadev) … Now its upon us, your loved ones and your fans to nurture your legacy forward… . पहली बार जब तुमसे मिला था लगा ही नहीं था की तुम एक बड़े स्टार हो, जब तुम्हें पता चला कि हम भी पटना से हैं तो एक आत्मीयता सी बन गयी थी और सीधा मुँह से ‘भईवा’ निकला था…कम सिंघारे/समोसे मिर्च और चटनी के साथ नहीं खाए थे साथ में हमने… कम ही मिले पर इतनी तसल्ली ज़रूर थी की तुम हो… सिर्फ़ हमारे लिए ही नहीं अपितु अपने तमाम चाहने वालों के लिए… जो भी रहा हो पर – ‘तुम्हारा होना ही समाधान था, तुम्हारा जाना नहीं ‘… प्रार्थना की अब उस रिक्तता को ईश्वर अपनी पूर्णता से भर दें … आपसे सब fans से भी प्रार्थना, अनुरोध, विनती की जीवन में चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए, परिस्थितियाँ कितनी भी कठिन विषम क्यूँ ना हों पर हमेशा ध्यान रखें- ‘ आपका होना ही समाधान है, आपका जाना नहीं… #SSR may your legacy live forever…ॐ 🌸 . . @alokaarahahai @sandeepnahar_official @jitin0804 . #ssr #sushantsinghrajput #ॐ

A post shared by Kranti Prakash Jha (@krantiprakashjha) on Jun 27, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

“When I first met you, it didn’t even feel like you were a big star. When you learnt that I also hailed from Patna, there was a certain affection that developed between us. Even though we met briefly, I was relieved that you were there. Not only for me, but for all your admirers. Whatever it was, your existence was the solution, not your leaving,” the actor posted.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Sushant’s death has jolted the film industry and his fans, who are yet to come to terms with the loss.

