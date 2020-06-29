Your existence gave us a sense of relief: Kranti Prakash Jha remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Kranti Prakash Jha shared a picture of himself with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Kranti Prakash Jha shared a picture of himself with late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kranti Prakash Jha recently took to Instagram to post a moving tribute for his M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor said it was now the duty of Sushant’s loved ones and fans to take his legacy forward.

“It is said that after the 13th day, soul readies itself to immerse in the Almighty. Aatma- soul breaks away from all the earthly bondings and takes the journey onwards: from being a creation to become one with the creator… 13 days have gone by and on this day I hope and I pray your Aatma immerses in Parmatma.

“You have left a void, which can never be filled, but I pray that the void which you must have felt would be filled by the Embrace of Almighty, by the Embrace of ‘Lord Shiva’ (Mahadev) … Now it’s upon us, your loved ones and your fans to nurture your legacy forward…,” Kranti wrote.

Kranti Prakash Jha also noted how Sushant Singh Rajput never carried the baggage of stardom. He said Sushant unintentionally offered a sense of security to actors like him, who hailed from Patna, Bihar.

“When I first met you, it didn’t even feel like you were a big star. When you learnt that I also hailed from Patna, there was a certain affection that developed between us. Even though we met briefly, I was relieved that you were there. Not only for me, but for all your admirers. Whatever it was, your existence was the solution, not your leaving,” the actor posted.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Sushant’s death has jolted the film industry and his fans, who are yet to come to terms with the loss.

