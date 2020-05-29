Lyricist Yogesh Gaur passes away

Yogesh Gaur was 77. Yogesh Gaur was 77.

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur, known as Yogesh in the film industry, passed away on Friday. He was 77.

Yogesh wrote the lyrics of hit songs “Kahin duur jab din dhal jaye” and “Zindagi kaisi hai paheli” that defined the superhit film Anand (1971). He worked with many prominent names including Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the lyricist on Twitter. She wrote, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. (I just got to know about the death of Yogesh Ji who wrote many heartwarming songs. I have sung many songs written by him. He was a very calm and composed man. I pay my respects to him).”

Yogesh got his first break as a lyricist with the film Sakhi Robin (1962), in which he wrote six songs. He also wrote songs for films like Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Baton Baton Mein (1979), Manzil (1979), Rajnigandha (1974) and many more.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Yogesh had shared what inspired him to write. “Jo dekhta tha, jo jeeta tha, wohi likha hai (I wrote what I saw and lived). I have always written about the people around me.”

Yogesh’s last big release was Bewafa Sanam (1995).

