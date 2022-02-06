Varun Grover pays moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Difficult to believe she won’t be around in the 25th, 26th centuries’

“It’s difficult to believe she won’t be around in the 25th, 26th centuries,” writer-lyricist Varun Grover wrote in his moving tribute for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning. The singer, who was 92, died due to multi-organ failure.

Varun, who has penned lyrics to popular songs–“Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” being one of them–spoke about how, in a bygone era, Lata Mangeshkar would have been referred to as a ‘divine echo from a far off place.’ He wrote that she is not only our past but also our future. “The shadows stay in our memories even after the tree has disappeared. This voice is eternal. This is our past as well as future. Just like the most beautiful things of this planet,” he continued. He signed off by quoting lines from one of Lata Mangeshkar’s most popular songs, “Ajeeb Dastaan.”

“Ye shaam jab bhi aayegi, tum humko yaad aaoge,” he concluded.

Artists from across the country have been paying tribute. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Anuradha Paudwal called the late singer “the DNA of Indian music and culture.” Remembering the Lata Didi, as she was fondly known, Paudwal said she feels “blessed to have been born” in the same age as her.

ALSO READ | Lata Mangeshkar passes away

“We hear that Tansen ji was there, but we never heard his voice. Whereas we were born listening to Lata Didi’s melodious voice. She is Saakshaat Saraswati (the embodiment of Goddess Saraswati herself) and we have been blessed to live in the age of her voice. She is a vibhooti and was no ordinary person. She was God sent, her voice has healed hearts, and the best thing that could have happened to humanity,” she concluded.

AR Rahman said that the singer’s death has left a void, which will remain forever. Speaking to ANI, Rahman said, “It’s a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn’t just an icon, she’s a part of India’s music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi’s face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs &sing along with her.”

Lata Mangeshkar will be laid to rest with full state honours at 6:30 pm on Sunday at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Mumbai to pay homage to India’s ‘swar kokila’.