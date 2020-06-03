Lyricist Anwar Sagar passes away

Anwar Sagar wrote the lyrics of the song “Waada Raha Sanam”. (Photo: Anish Mohanty/Twitter) Anwar Sagar wrote the lyrics of the song “Waada Raha Sanam”. (Photo: Anish Mohanty/Twitter)

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar passed away on Wednesday.

Anwar wrote many popular songs in the 80s and 90s. He wrote the lyrics of the song “Waada Raha Sanam” for the 1992 film Khiladi, starring Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka. The lyricist also has to his credit films like Yaarana, Salaami, Aa Gale Lag Jaa and Vijaypath among more.

Anwar Sagar also worked with music directors like Nadeem-Shravan, Rajesh Roshan, Jatin-Lalit and Anu Malik.

