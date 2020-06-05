Lyricist A M Turaz placed under home quarantine after he reaches native village in UP

A M Turaz is known for his lyrics in films such as Guzaarish and Padmaavat. (Photo: A M Turaz/Instagram) A M Turaz is known for his lyrics in films such as Guzaarish and Padmaavat. (Photo: A M Turaz/Instagram)

Bollywood lyricist A M Turaz was placed under home quarantine after he reached his native Sambhalheda village here from Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

According to Muzaffarnagar district health officials, Turaz reached his home on Thursday and has been advised to quarantine himself for 14 days as per government guidelines to combat the novel coronavirus.

Known for his lyrics in films such as Guzaarish and Padmaavat, Turaz is the second Bollywood personality from the western Uttar Pradesh district to arrive here and be placed under home quarantine.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai last month.

