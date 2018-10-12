Actress accuses Luv Ranjan of harassment, director denies allegation

Luv Ranjan has been accused of harassment by a female actor.

Luv Ranjan, the director of films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has been accused of harassment by a female actor. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor says that she was asked to strip at the audition while Luv was casting his leads for Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Her account states that when Ranjan asked her to strip, it made her really uncomfortable and she left the audition. She later got a call from the casting director that she had been finalised for the role and was called again for a meeting where she met the producer and the three male leads of the film. She kept asking for a narration of the film or the script but never got one. She was then called for a workshop where the three male leads were already there and had scripts in their hands. Luv Ranjan then took her to another room and asked some lewd questions.

The actor was intimated and left the place immediately. She later called her manager and quit the film to which the producer’s son said that she was being unprofessional. Later, Ranjan kept texting her for about a month saying she had misunderstood him but he never apologised. She later got cast in a big successful movie but is now married and settled abroad.

Luv Ranjan has responded to these allegations and told Mid-Day, “It’s absurd. It’s so absurd that I don’t know what to say except that I deny it. I don’t know how to react to an anonymous allegation beyond this and am willing to face any legitimate enquiry.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd