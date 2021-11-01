scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh raise the temperature in Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Luv Ju

In Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Luv Ju, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh impress with their chemistry and dance skills. The song is nothing to write home about.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 1, 2021 7:57:46 pm
luv ju, bunty aur babliSiddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari show off their dance moves in Luv Ju.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has released its second song “Luv Ju” featuring the new con couple — Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The young couple is seen grooving in exotic locales. Apart from their glamorous selves, the song also stands out for some breathtaking visuals.

The Vishal-Shekhar composition has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The song has a cool vibe and some foot-tapping music. However, the lyrics are unimpressive. It also sounds like a Tony Kakkar song. A section of the song will even remind you of “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”.

While Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh impress with their dance skills in “Luv Ju”, their chemistry will also leave you in awe. The two have even attempted an underwater kiss.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Same old, same old

The underwater kiss scene recently went viral on social media. Talking about it, Siddhant in a statement said, “We didn’t expect to shoot such a difficult intimate scene in my first film as a lead. Not only was it shot underwater, and we had to lip-sync the song underwater, but we also had to hold our breath and share a passionate kiss! I think we were given a massive task as actors and Sharvari and I completely trusted each other and also surrendered to the vision of Vaibhavi Merchant to perform this scene.”

Read |Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji won’t let upstarts Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh steal their brand name

He added, “When we saw the scene post-shoot, all the hardship and difficulties that we had to endure was worth it! It looks beautiful and the scene really brings out the chemistry and the beautiful relationship that the new Bunty and Babli share in the film.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, will hit cinema halls on November 19.

