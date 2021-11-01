Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sharvari Wagh raise the temperature in Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Luv Ju

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has released its second song “Luv Ju” featuring the new con couple — Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The young couple is seen grooving in exotic locales. Apart from their glamorous selves, the song also stands out for some breathtaking visuals.

The Vishal-Shekhar composition has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The song has a cool vibe and some foot-tapping music. However, the lyrics are unimpressive. It also sounds like a Tony Kakkar song. A section of the song will even remind you of “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom”.

While Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh impress with their dance skills in “Luv Ju”, their chemistry will also leave you in awe. The two have even attempted an underwater kiss.

The underwater kiss scene recently went viral on social media. Talking about it, Siddhant in a statement said, “We didn’t expect to shoot such a difficult intimate scene in my first film as a lead. Not only was it shot underwater, and we had to lip-sync the song underwater, but we also had to hold our breath and share a passionate kiss! I think we were given a massive task as actors and Sharvari and I completely trusted each other and also surrendered to the vision of Vaibhavi Merchant to perform this scene.”

He added, “When we saw the scene post-shoot, all the hardship and difficulties that we had to endure was worth it! It looks beautiful and the scene really brings out the chemistry and the beautiful relationship that the new Bunty and Babli share in the film.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2, also starring starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, will hit cinema halls on November 19.