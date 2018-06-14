Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and others get together for Lust Stories screening

Lust Stories will start streaming on Netflix from June 15. Lust Stories will start streaming on Netflix from June 15.

While ticket counters will be set ablaze this Friday as Salman Khan’s Race 3 hits the theatres, streaming platform Netflix too has Lust Stories in the offing. Lust Stories, a collection of short films by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, will start streaming on Netflix from June 15. Despite it being a web series, Lust Stories got as grand a treatment as any Bollywood movie. The web series was screened for B-town celebrities on Wednesday.

From filmmakers, Bollywood actors to television stars, the who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry came to watch Lust Stories, which is an unconventional take on love, lust and relationships. The star cast of the web series including Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others also watched their short films with their industry friends and colleagues.

The beautiful ladies Soha Ali Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Apte turned heads at the red carpet of the screening.

The four directors, Zoya, Anurag, Dibakar and Karan looked excited as they presented their films. Imtiaz Ali, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also attended the screening of Lust Stories.

Siddharth Malhotra, Vinay Pathak, Abhishek Bachchan and Jim Sarbh sported casual looks at the screening of the web series in Mumbai.

At the trailer launch of Lust Stories, Karan Johar had said, “Lust is a feeling that we see wrongly because it has been abused on the big screen and on other platforms.”

Lust Stories will begin streaming from June 15 on Netflix.

