Thursday, June 14, 2018
Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan and others get together for Lust Stories screening

The star cast of the web series Lust Stories including Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others watched their short films with their industry friends and colleagues.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 1:58:11 pm
lust stories screening photos Lust Stories will start streaming on Netflix from June 15.
While ticket counters will be set ablaze this Friday as Salman Khan’s Race 3 hits the theatres, streaming platform Netflix too has Lust Stories in the offing. Lust Stories, a collection of short films by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee, will start streaming on Netflix from June 15. Despite it being a web series, Lust Stories got as grand a treatment as any Bollywood movie. The web series was screened for B-town celebrities on Wednesday.

From filmmakers, Bollywood actors to television stars, the who’s who of the Indian entertainment industry came to watch Lust Stories, which is an unconventional take on love, lust and relationships. The star cast of the web series including Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others also watched their short films with their industry friends and colleagues.

The beautiful ladies Soha Ali Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Apte turned heads at the red carpet of the screening.

radhika apte in lust stories Radhika Apte is a part of one of the four four short films in web series Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bhumi pednekar at lust stories screening Bhumi Pednekar opted for a stylish look for the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) soha ali khan images Soha Ali Khan strikes a pose at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) lust stories screening photos Nushrat Bharucha clicked at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan at lust stories screening Karan Johar’s friend Gauri Khan was spotted at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta bachchan at lust stories screening Shweta Bachchan attended the screening of Lust Stories in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The four directors, Zoya, Anurag, Dibakar and Karan looked excited as they presented their films. Imtiaz Ali, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi also attended the screening of Lust Stories.

lust stories directors The four directors Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhar and Karan Johar posed together at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) imtiaz ali photos Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali clicked at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) jawed akhtar and shabana azmi photos Shabana Azmi and Jawed Akhatr came to watch Lust Stories directed by Zoya Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddharth Malhotra, Vinay Pathak, Abhishek Bachchan and Jim Sarbh sported casual looks at the screening of the web series in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan photos from the screening of lust stories Abhishek Bachchan was seen at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nawazuddin Siddiqui photos Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the screening of Lust Stoies. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sidharth malhotra, neha dhupia at lust stories screening Sidharth Malhotra clicked Lust Stories actor Neha Dhupia. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay kapoor photos from the screening of lust stories Actor Sanjay Kapoor at the screening of his film Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Harshvardhan Kapoor at lust stories screening Harshvardhan Kapoor at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vinay pathak lust stories Vinay Pathak attended the screening of Netflix web series Lust Stories (Photo: Varinder Chawla) jim sarbh at lust stories screening Padmavat actor Jim Sarbh at the screening of Lust Stories. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the trailer launch of Lust Stories, Karan Johar had said, “Lust is a feeling that we see wrongly because it has been abused on the big screen and on other platforms.”

Lust Stories will begin streaming from June 15 on Netflix.

