Lupt actor Vijay Raaz: There is a major shift within Bollywood

Vijay Raaz will be seen in Lupt, which releases on October 5. Vijay Raaz will be seen in Lupt, which releases on October 5.

Actor Vijay Raaz was in New Delhi to promote his upcoming horror drama Lupt. He spoke to indianexpress.com about the changes in the film industry.

“Since last few years, the cliched pattern or the formula (behind successful cinema) has been broken. In fact, there is a major shift within the industry. Now, the story is a star. There used to be a formula before that a film will have a hero, heroine, comedian and villain. Now, that mould has been broken, which is a welcoming change,” the actor said.

When asked if Bollywood has understood the demand of the audience, Vijay replied, “Yes, I think so. Earlier, the industry was ruled by some handful people who made the audience watch what they wanted to show. With newcomers in every field now, the audience has become quite smart. They know the kind of films they want to watch and spend money on. Yes, there is still a long way to go but it is a good change to see the pre-conceived mould being broken.”

Watch Lupt trailer here:

Vijay Raaz is now waiting for the release of Lupt, a supernatural-horror film directed by debutant Prabhuraj. The film also stars Javed Jaaferi in the lead role.

Lupt hits the screens on October 5. It clashes with Aayush Sharma’s Loveyatri and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun.

