Luka Chuppi is a comedy of errors: Dinesh Vijan

The much-awaited trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is out. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is scheduled to release on March 1. At the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Vijan said that the movie “is not about hiding from your spouse.”

Advertising

He explained, “It is about love in the family and how a family wants to know where you are, all the time. It is a comedy of errors. A story about a joint family.”

Luka Chuppi revolves around a young couple who get into a live-in relationship but for the world, act like a married couple. Their love story goes for a toss when their families start living with them. What follows then is a roller-coaster ride of laughter and fun.

Also Read | Luka Chuppi trailer launch: Highlights

Dinesh Vijan also remarked that 2018 was a great year for Bollywood. He said, “Last year has been a great year. Films like Raazi and slice-of-life films have done well. Press also loves such films. If you make a good film, and deliver good stories. People will like it.”

When asked about his fallout with writer-filmmakers Raj and DK, the producer said, “I have worked with many writers, and I can confidently say that Maddock pays its writers well. That’s something I believe in. I believe writers are as important as directors.”

He added, “As far as the matter that you are talking about (his fall out with writer-filmmakers Raj and DK), when there is a huge success, there are sometimes misunderstandings, and people come to sort it out. In the 14 films I have made, I have never had a hassle with anyone. When times passes, the truth always comes out. So, I would rather not talk about it.”

Also Read | Luka Chuppi trailer: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan test the waters before taking the leap

Advertising

Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in significant roles.