Luka Chuppi trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promise a small town romance with a twist

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starer Luka Chuppi is out. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

While Kartik was last seen in 2018’s surprise box office hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kriti’s last release was hit 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. In 2019, Kriti also has Arjun Patiala, Kalank, Panipat and Housefull 4 in her kitty. Kartik was recently announced as the lead actor of Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi will release on March 1.