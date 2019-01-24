Luka Chuppi trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promise a small town romance with a twist

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starer Luka Chuppi is out. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.
While Kartik was last seen in 2018’s surprise box office hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kriti’s last release was hit 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. In 2019, Kriti also has Arjun Patiala, Kalank, Panipat and Housefull 4 in her kitty. Kartik was recently announced as the lead actor of Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi will release on March 1.
Dinesh Vijan on his fall out with Raj and DK
"I have worked with many writers, and I can confidently say that Maddock pays its writers well. That's something I believe in. I believe writers are as important as directors. As far as the matter that you are talking about (his fall out with writer-filmmakers Raj and DK), when there is a huge success, there are sometimes misunderstandings, and people come to sort it out. In the 14 films I have made, I have never had a hassle with anyone. When times passes, the truth always comes out. So, I would rather not talk about it," says Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan.
In Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan get into a live-in relationship but for the world, act like a married couple. While they are enjoying each other’s company and the honeymoon period of a relationship, their love story goes for a toss as their families start living with them. What follows is a lot of drama packed with laughter and confusion.
Kartik Aaryan refutes reports of being pricey
"I marked a boundary with the media because there were so many reports floating about me. That's the reason I distanced myself from the media. But whenever I interact with the media, I interact nicely. It is not as if I have become a huge star and success has gone into my head. My parents still scold me and they tell me everything depends on the next Friday, so, relax. So, I won't be high-headed ever," says Kartik Aaryan.
I believe in marriage: Kriti Sanon
"I believe in marriage and I would love to get married at some point but child marriages are not allowed (smiles)," says Kriti Sanon.
I don't want to get comfortable in one place: Kriti Sanon
"I don't want to get comfortable in one place. That's not how I am looking at it, though my next two films are also happy films. But I connect with the roles. If I like the role, I would do it," says Kriti Sanon.
Kartik Aaryan: The anti-hero?
"Comedy is the most difficult thing to do. I like when people laugh because of my work. In future, I would love to do an anti-hero role and thrillers. I love those kind of movies. Like, I loved Andhadhun. Of course, I am offered rom-coms because of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but I would love to do serious type of movies," says Kartik Aaryan.
It is very difficult to do comedy: Kriti Sanon
"It is very difficult to do comedy in general. If you can make people laugh, it's the best thing. But our film is situational, so, we are not forcing you to laugh. When you do a film like this, you should be happy, so that you can transfer the energy into the film," says Kriti Sanon.
The need for good actors has increased: Pankaj Tripathi
"I am a normal actor. The need for good actors has increased. This is a good time, not only for actors but also good storytellers," says Pankaj Tripathi.
Vinay Pathak on Luka Chuppi trailer
We all could relate to the characters of Luka Chuppi: Laxman Utekar
"I am a married man, and have two kids. I am a total family man, and hence the two-hour story that Rohan has written, we all could relate to the characters," Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar.
Kartik Aaryan heaps praise on Luka Chuppi director
"Laxman Utekar is a very calm and composed director, so it was a breeze to work with him," says Kartik Aaryan.
Dinesh Vijan on content-oriented films
"Last year has been a great year. Films like Raazi and slice-of-life films have done well. Press also loves such films. If you make a good film, and deliver good stories. People will like it," says Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan.
Luka Chuppi is not about hiding from your spouse: Dinesh Vijan
"Luka Chuppi is not about hiding from your spouse. It is about love in the family and how a family wants to know where you are, all the time. It is a comedy of errors. A story about a joint family," says Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan.
