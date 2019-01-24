Luka Chuppi trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon test the waters before taking the leap

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is out. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.

Advertising

The trailer opens with Aaryan’s character Guddu expressing his wish to get married, but a strong-headed, modern Rashmi aka Sanon suggests a live-in relationship instead of taking the wedding vows. The two get into a live-in relationship but for the world, act like a married couple.

While they are enjoying each other’s company and the honeymoon period of a relationship, their love story goes for a toss as their families start living with them. What follows is a lot of drama packed with laughter and confusion.

Watch the trailer of Luka Chuppi here

Kriti Sanon has donned the avatar of a simpleton yet again and looks similar to her character of Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kartik Aaryan too has slipped into the character of a small town boy quite well and has also got the dialect right. Vinay Pathak plays Sanon’s father and Aparshakti Khurrana is presumably Aaryan’s friend in the movie.

In the trailer, we also hear Tony Kakkar’s chartbuster song “Coca Cola Tu” and a rehashed version of Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar’s hit song “Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein” from 1997 film Aflatoon. The official synopsis of the film reads, “What happens when you decide to live in with your partner but your family joins in too? That’s what Guddu and Rashmi are going to find out!”

A day before releasing the trailer, the film’s team shared two posters where Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s confused looks intrigued the audience about the plot of the movie. Sharing the poster Kartik wrote, “Shaadi ke khel mein aayega twist, aakhir #LukaChuppi mein kya hai risk?” Kriti also posted it with the caption, “Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of #LukaChuppi!”

See posters of Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Dinesh Vijan has earlier said about the film, “The story of Luka Chuppi travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra. Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. While he is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mom, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology.”

Advertising

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luka Chuppi will hit theaters on March 1. The film will face a box office clash with Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Son Chiriya.