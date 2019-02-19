Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Made in China will not release in Pakistan

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films on Tuesday announced that they will not be releasing any of their future films in Pakistan. Their upcoming film Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, is scheduled to release on March 1. The film will not release in Pakistan now.

The decision comes just days after a suicide bomber rammed an SUV laden with explosives into a bus in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF jawans and injuring several others.

Dinesh Vijan has cancelled his contracts with Pakistani distributors and his upcoming films including Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala and Made In China, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, will not release in Pakistan.

Ajay Devgn also recently announced that his upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan. Ajay had tweeted, “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan.”

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

It is being said that more film producers will follow suit and the art and cultural exchange between India and Pakistan might come to a complete halt. T-Series has also taken down a few videos of Pakistani singers from its channel. Shabana Azmi recently declined an invitation to attend a function in Pakistan that was being organised to honour her father Kaifi Azmi.