Luka Chuppi success party: Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Ananya Panday party with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

The makers of Luka Chuppi celebrated the success of the film by throwing a party in Mumbai and those who attended included the cast and their close friends from the industry. In attendance were the film’s lead pair Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan along with Pankaj Tripathi and Atul Srivastava. Director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan were also seen.

Others guests who came at the Luka Chuppi success party included Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend Patralekha, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan, Athiya Shetty, Varun Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Ronit Roy with wife Neelam Singh and a few more.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s parents were also a part of the bash.

Scroll to see all photos from Luka Chuppi success party:

Kriti Sanon also shared some photos from the evening on Instagram. She wrote along, “Blinging it on as we celebrate the love that #LukaChuppi has received! ✨🌟✨💫#Rashmi in a different avatar as she lets her hair loose! 💃🏻😜❤️,”while wrote sharing this party look, “Plata o Plomo !! #Guddu ka Success celebrate karne vaala look 🥳 #LukaChuppi success party !!”

Luka Chuppi released on March 1, collecting Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day and Rs 32.13 crore on its first weekend. The rom-com which revolves around the concept of live-in relationship also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Alka Amin.