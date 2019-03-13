Toggle Menu
Luka Chuppi success party: Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Ananya Panday party with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

Luka Chuppi has been receiving a lot of audience love ever since it released on March 1. The makers of the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer threw a bash to celebrate the success of the rom-com.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were all smiles at the Luka Chuppi success party.

The makers of Luka Chuppi celebrated the success of the film by throwing a party in Mumbai and those who attended included the cast and their close friends from the industry. In attendance were the film’s lead pair Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan along with Pankaj Tripathi and Atul Srivastava. Director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan were also seen.

Others guests who came at the Luka Chuppi success party included Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend Patralekha, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Ananya Panday, Radhika Madan, Athiya Shetty, Varun Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Ronit Roy with wife Neelam Singh and a few more.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s parents were also a part of the bash.

Scroll to see all photos from Luka Chuppi success party:

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were all smiles at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti posed with sister Nupur Sanon. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan looked all excited getting clicked with his parents. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Luka Chuppi actors Pankaj Tripathi and Atul Srivastava posed for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kriti and Kartik were seen with Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar was also clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Leone came with husband Daniel Weber. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Radhika Madan looked vibrant in blue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ronit Roy was seen with wife Neelam Singh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Varun Sharma struck a happy pose. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here are some inside pictures from Luka Chuppi success party shared by the stars on social media. (Photo: Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also shared some photos from the evening on Instagram. She wrote along, “Blinging it on as we celebrate the love that #LukaChuppi has received! ✨🌟✨💫#Rashmi in a different avatar as she lets her hair loose! 💃🏻😜❤️,”while wrote sharing this party look, “Plata o Plomo !! #Guddu ka Success celebrate karne vaala look 🥳 #LukaChuppi success party !!”

Luka Chuppi released on March 1, collecting Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day and Rs 32.13 crore on its first weekend. The rom-com which revolves around the concept of live-in relationship also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Vinay Pathak and Alka Amin.

