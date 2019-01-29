Luka Chuppi song Poster Lagwa Do: Katrik and Kriti recreate Akshay Kumar’s peppy number

The first song from Luka Chuppi, “Poster Lagwa Do”, is out, and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are shouting about their romance from the rooftops.

The Luka Chuppi track might also take you on a nostalgia trip as it the recreated version of Akshay Kumar’s song “Yeh Khabar Chapwa Do” from Aflatoon.

“Poster Lagwa Do” has been written and composed by White Noise and sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma.

Watch | Luka Chuppi song Poster Lagwa Do

Talking about the song, Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Poster Lagwa Do was the first song we selected for the album. Actually, much before we even knew how we could use it, we acquired it. It just so happened that it fit so aptly into our plot. The video has turned out to be super fun too. It’s rare to use the full cast in a promotional song as it isn’t easy getting everyone back together. But it all worked out, and it’s looking great.”

Just a day before the song’s release, Kartik Aaryan posted a video on Instagram featuring him and Kriti Sanon giving us a hint of the song as Akshay Kumar joins them to shake a leg. Katrik had captioned the video as, “Aaaaaaa aeeeeiiinnnn. Poster lagenge fir ek baar, jab saath honge MERE FAVOURITE Mr KHILADI @akshaykumar ❤️. #PosterLagwaDo Thank you @akshaykumar Sir”

Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Alka Amin and Vinay Pathak, it is set to release on March 1.