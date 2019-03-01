Luka Chuppi quick review

If you have waited for a feel-good family entertainer, then Luka Chuppi might quench your thirst. While the film tackles the topic of live-in relationships, it also offers several other subplots and a subtle social message. It explores things like religion, love jihad and ‘let love be’, but without getting preachy even once. It rather projects things with dollops of humour.

Advertising

The film’s USP is its perfect casting. From the mother to the father and even the brother-in-law and neighbour, every character seems to have been picked up from our daily life. Kartik Aaryan continues to add his charm to every frame. Kriti Sanon is a small-town girl who at places looks too polished with her perfect hair and designer suits. But the soul of the film is Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

Luka Chuppi offers some brilliant funny situations. It surely brings out the colours of Indian towns with little nuances of daily life there. The film offers clean entertainment and needs to be seen with the entire family together.