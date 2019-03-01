Luka Chuppi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chhupi has hit the screens. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak. The romantic comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar and is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.
Luka Chuppi’s music has become immensely popular. While some of the tracks of the film are recreated like “Tu Laung Main Elaichi”, “Poster Lagwa Do” and “Coca Cola”, they are still being appreciated by the audience.
The film releases alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya.
It was recently announced that Luka Chuppi will not be released in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. Maddock Films also announced that they will also not release their upcoming films Made in China and Arjun Patiala in Pakistan.
Luka Chuppi to be the frontrunner at box office
Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, "Luka Chuppi is a colourful film and they have come out with a remix of many popular tracks which I believe has created decent buzz but still the chartbuster song is missing in its album. Nonetheless, awareness levels are quite high. I feel Luka Chuppi should earn somewhere around Rs 5 crore on its opening day.”
Also read | Luka Chuppi box office collection prediction: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1
Kriti Sanon on Luka Chuppi
Asked if Luka Chupp will the perception of the society about live-in relationships, Kriti Sanon told indianexpress.com, "We are not trying to preach about live-in. We are just trying to say – live and let live. There are way more important issues in the film. And “let love be” is one of the things. I feel if two people are in love and want to spend their life together, only they should be the ones deciding how their lives should go."
Also read | Doing small-town roles gave me confidence: Kriti Sanon
Joginder Tuteja on Luka Chuppi
Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote on Twitter, "#LukaChuppi - Easy, beeezy, crazy - This one is all around good fun which keeps the humour on right through. Even with a live-in theme, it’s actually a complete family entertainer by @Laxman10072 @MaddockFilms . @TheAaryanKartik is super confident, @kritisanon is perfect⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."
Mukesh Chhabra on Luka Chuppi
Mukesh Chhabra posted on Twitter, "What a lovely visual treat to see @kritisanon and @TheAaryanKartik play #LukaChuppi on screen. With their effortless chemistry you won't be able to help but fall in love with these two. #LukaChuppi in Theaters today."