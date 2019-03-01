Luka Chuppi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chhupi has hit the screens. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak. The romantic comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar and is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Luka Chuppi’s music has become immensely popular. While some of the tracks of the film are recreated like “Tu Laung Main Elaichi”, “Poster Lagwa Do” and “Coca Cola”, they are still being appreciated by the audience.

The film releases alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya.

It was recently announced that Luka Chuppi will not be released in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. Maddock Films also announced that they will also not release their upcoming films Made in China and Arjun Patiala in Pakistan.