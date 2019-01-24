Luka Chuppi: Everything we know about this Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film so far

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are set to tickle your funny bone with their upcoming rom-com, Luka Chuppi. The film also happens to be their first onscreen collaboration.

But before we get to see its trailer today, here is all that we know about this movie so far.

Who is starring in Luka Chuppi?

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, Luka Chuppi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak. Kriti and Pankaj have previously shared screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the other hand, Pankaj and Aparshakti starred together in last year’s Stree.

What is the story of Luka Chuppi?

Set in Mathura, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that follows a television reporter who falls in love with a headstrong woman.

Who is the director of Luka Chuppi?

Luka Chuppi marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Laxman Utekar. Utekar has been a cinematographer for films like Dear Zindagi, English Vinglish and 102 Not Out. He was also the DOP for Hindi Medium, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and Blue.

Who is the producer of Luka Chuppi?

Dinesh Vijan is presenting Luka Chuppi. It is a Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios

When is Luka Chuppi releasing?

Luka Chuppi is set to release on March 1, 2019.