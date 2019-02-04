Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola: This Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan number is a crowd-pleasing recreation

After the recreation of Akshay Kumar song “Poster Lagwa Do”, Luka Chuppi actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan feature in yet another foot-tapping track, “Coca Cola”. The track is a recreation of the popular 2018 track of the same name, sung by Tony Kakkar and Young Desi.

What makes the new version different is its catchy beats and the hook-step. Kriti and Kartik both look glamorous and do justice to the choreography. No doubt this track will soon become a party favourite.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the track is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Talking about the song, Luka Chuppi producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Coca Cola is a snazzy, fresh and young number, just like our movie. Luka Chuppi aims to tickle your funny bone but also touch the heart.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi, also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak, will hit screens on March 1.