Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 19: Will Kartik-Kriti film benefit from mid-week holiday?

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 19: The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film, which is in its fourth week at the box office, has shown consistent performance so far.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 19: Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has crossed Rs 85 crore mark at the box office.

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has crossed Rs 85 crore mark at the box office. The film, which is in its fourth week at the box office, has shown consistent performance so far. With Holi falling mid-week, Luka Chuppi might see a rise in its collections yet again. However, the Laxman Utekar will also face new releases in its fourth week, which might put an end to its box office journey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi stays strong… Witnesses marginal growth on [third] Tue [vis-à-vis third Mon]… Crosses ₹ 85 cr… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 85.19 cr. India biz.”

Earlier, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the love showered on the film. She wrote, “This is a feeling i cannot explain in words! ❤️Overwhelmed.. Been taking baby steps but always gone with my gut. Bareilly ki Barfi was definitely a milestone for me. And this one seems to be as Meetha or maybe more!😌😉 Cannot thank you guys enough for the love and appreciation for Luka Chuppi! Makes me wanna work harder! I promise i will give it all and never let you guys down! Rashmi is always gonna be special!”

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava and others.

Luka Chuppi’s word of mouth has proven to be strong despite average critical reception.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta titled the film as “A wasted opportunity” in her review. She wrote, “Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry.”

