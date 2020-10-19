Ludo trailer: Impressive cast, arresting visuals

Ludo will stream on Netflix.

The first trailer of Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo is out. The Netflix movie features an ensemble cast which boasts of names like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

By the looks of it, Ludo revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. This is not the first time that Basu is helming an anthology. Remember Life in a Metro? Also, an anthology where the main characters’ lives somehow intersect at some point.

In the trailer, we see a great blend of visuals which tell us that something is up with our protagonists. Rajkummar Rao plays a con, Abhishek Bachchan is seen bonding with a little girl child that he has kidnapped. Pankaj Tripathi is brandishing guns while mouthing quirky dialogues and Aditya Roy Kapur’s character seems like a regular modern man with his own set of ambitions. Fatima Sana Shaikh is caught in a web of lies and deceit. However, there is not a lot going on for Sanya Malhotra’s character. But then again, this is just a preview.

Interesting visuals and an impressive cast are the two things that stand out in Ludo’s trailer. For the rest, we will have to wait and watch.

Bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd