Ludo movie release LIVE UPDATES

Ludo will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is back after three years with Ludo. The anthology film brings together Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shalini Vats, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma and Asha Negi. Written and directed by Basu, Ludo will premiere today at 1:30 pm on Netflix.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive kidnapper Bittu, who turns over a new leaf after he meets six-year-old Mini. While Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a conman, Pankaj Tripathi is once again seen wielding guns. The official synopsis of the film reads, “They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different people who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.”

Speaking about Anurag Basu’s intuitive style of filmmaking, Abhishek said, “Everybody associated with the film had the greed to work with Dada. He is somebody whose work I have admired, and we had been trying to work together for many years. It was a no-brainer. In life, it’s also nice to sometimes just take a leap of faith. It’s nice to do work which takes you back to your training. Working with him is a lot like that because of the process that he has. He doesn’t over-brief his actors. He wants their performances to be instinctive and their reactions to be as natural as possible.”

“People might think, ‘Arey! Dada doesn’t tell us this or that. We don’t know when he will shoot.’ But that’s a part of his process because he wants as pure an emotion to come out. That’s the film he has made. Such a pure, clean film. This all happened because people have blind faith in him,” the actor added.

Ludo has been bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.