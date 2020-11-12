scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Ludo movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 12:43:19 pm
Ludo movieLudo will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is back after three years with Ludo. The anthology film brings together Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shalini Vats, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma and Asha Negi. Written and directed by Basu, Ludo will premiere today at 1:30 pm on Netflix.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive kidnapper Bittu, who turns over a new leaf after he meets six-year-old Mini. While Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a conman, Pankaj Tripathi is once again seen wielding guns. The official synopsis of the film reads, “They say you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your path for a reason. Following the journey of four different people who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.”

Speaking about Anurag Basu’s intuitive style of filmmaking, Abhishek said, “Everybody associated with the film had the greed to work with Dada. He is somebody whose work I have admired, and we had been trying to work together for many years. It was a no-brainer. In life, it’s also nice to sometimes just take a leap of faith. It’s nice to do work which takes you back to your training. Working with him is a lot like that because of the process that he has. He doesn’t over-brief his actors. He wants their performances to be instinctive and their reactions to be as natural as possible.”

“People might think, ‘Arey! Dada doesn’t tell us this or that. We don’t know when he will shoot.’ But that’s a part of his process because he wants as pure an emotion to come out. That’s the film he has made. Such a pure, clean film. This all happened because people have blind faith in him,” the actor added.

Ludo has been bankrolled by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ludo.

12:43 (IST)12 Nov 2020
Abhishek Bachchan invited fans to play Ludo with him
12:23 (IST)12 Nov 2020
'Expect the unexpected'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "Ludo” is so much fun .. Dada in full form as writer, actor, cinematographer and director. Super writing and performances all over .. so funny and expect the unexpected. Some insane gems scattered throughout."

Sanya Malhotra shared how Anurag Basu and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur made shooting for Ludo, a fun experience. She told indianexpress.com, "We both bonded over being clueless (laughs). We used to have random conversations, and the set’s environment helped to break the ice. It was a very relaxed space. Dada and Adi should get the credit for making me feel so comfortable. And of course, the nice environment, which helped bring out the characters’ true side to screen. The characters that Aditya and I play are very free-flowing, so that helped matters."

Rohit Saraf plays a homeless man working at a shopping mall who finds a suitcase full of cash. Speaking about Ludo, Rohit shared, "I was pretty insecure in the beginning. For an actor who hadn’t done too much work, who’s aspiring to be big, when you get to know you’re in a film which has eight other massive names alongside you, you tend to get nervous. It starts to become a more daunting experience than an enjoyable one. That’s what happened in the beginning."

This is not the first time that Anurag Basu is helming an anthology. His directorial Life in a Metro was also an anthology.

