Ludo 2 in the works

Ludo is an anthology film. (Photo: Netflix)

The makers of anthology film Ludo revealed on Friday that its sequel is on the cards. Director Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series are keen on collaborating for the second installment, along with other projects.

Ludo has an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf and Pearl Maaney. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Speaking about reuniting with Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu said, “Ludo with Bhushan ji was an easy and smooth collaboration. I am glad we have more projects which we plan to jointly work on.”

Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Anurag dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with Ludo. He has many mindblowing story ideas, one of which is Ludo 2, and I am keen on collaborating with him. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised.”

