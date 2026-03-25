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‘Why just a photo?’: How a Punjab government doctor landed a role in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 after an on-set emergency
A Ludhiana doctor called to treat Arjun Rampal’s on-set injury landed a surprise cameo with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2, turning a routine visit into an unforgettable film moment.
What are the odds that showing up to treat a film star’s injury earns you a spot in the movie itself? For a government doctor from a small town in Ludhiana district, those odds turned out into reality. Dr Sunny Ashok, a medical officer posted at the government health facility in Kalakh village under Pakhowal in Punjab, now has a cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in a scene featuring Ranveer Singh.
The Aditya Dhar film was extensively shot across Punjab, including locations such as a railway track near Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport.
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How treating an on set injury led to a cameo in Dhurandhar 2
On July 8, 2025, Dr Ashok was called to the film’s set after actor Arjun Rampal sustained a head injury during a high-intensity chase sequence near the railway track.
“There was panic as it seemed Arjun would need scans and hospitalisation. However, the injury was not serious. I checked his reflexes. All were happy that he was okay,” Dr Ashok told Tribune.
Just days later, Dr Ashok was called back to the sets, at Shahnewal Airport, where a new schedule was underway. He then asked Ranveer Singh for a photo and that led him to a cameo in the film.
“I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Brother, why just a photo, we will take you in the movie,’” Dr Ashok said, admitting he initially thought it was a joke.
When Aditya Dhar congratulated Dr Ashok
But it wasn’t. Director Aditya Dhar soon stepped in and explained that the film required a scene where an injured character, played by Ranveer Singh, receives medical attention. Dr Ashok was cast for the role on the spot.
“That’s my scene in the movie, though it is a split second. Dhar congratulated me for acting natural, saying I never looked into the camera and behaved exactly as a doctor would when seeing an injured Indian hero de-boarding a plane,” Dr Ashok said.
Dhurnahdar 2 cameo makes him a local celebrity
The cameo has turned him into a local celebrity. Friends quickly spotted him in circulating clips, and the news spread across WhatsApp groups, drawing attention from colleagues, neighbours, and residents of Pakhowal.
Dr Ashok described the film’s stars as warm and approachable. “All the film crew, and especially Ranveer and Arjun Rampal, were very down to earth and friendly,” he said.
As it turns out, this isn’t the first time the Ashok family has found itself brushing shoulders with Hindi cinema royalty.
Dr Ashok’s father, Dr Devinder Ashok, shared a personal friendship with the legendary actor Dharmendra and has several photos with the actor.
Dhurandhar 2 box office report
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing wonders at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has collected more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, while the domestic box office collection has reached Rs 695.59 crore, according to Sacnilk.