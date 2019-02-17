Warina Hussain: Proud of Loveyatri

On the sidelines of the Loveyatri’s world television premiere today, starring debutants Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, at 8:00 pm on &TV, Warina talks to indianexpress.com about her journey from Aghanistan to India and speaks about chasing her Bollywood dream.

Q. How was your journey from Afghanistan to Bollywood?

I don’t know how to put that in words, or make it brief enough to tell you in one go. But I set out on this journey to chase my Bollywood dream. I wanted to be an actor, and here I am. This journey has been extremely challenging and yet beautiful. It has been full of lessons and ups and downs. I have learnt that hard work really pays and if you have dreams, they do come true. For me Loveyatri was one of that.

Q. What was your reaction when you were approached for Loveyatri, as it was produced by one of the most sought-after production houses, one by Salman Khan?

I still remember the first time I met Salman sir, he told me that I was selected, after the audition. Then he congratulated me, and I couldn’t believe that this has happened, I was numb. It was so surreal that I didn’t know if it was happening for real. It took me a lot of time to digest the fact that finally I have gotten a chance to do what I have wanted to do for so long. It took me some time to absorb the fact that I have been selected by Salman Khan for a film, and that it was my launch.

When I auditioned, I was really very nervous, I am nervous before every audition. As a struggler, you audition at two-three places, you audition a lot and after a point you become hopeless. For Loveyatri, I had to read my lines but I didn’t have too many details about the project, I was blank. I had auditioned for two roles, one was with the lead actor, and one was a father- daughter scene. I didn’t know this particular audition would change my life.

Q. Has the struggled eased a bit after Loveyatri, or you think you still have a long way to go?

I still have a very very long way to go. I think, the struggle never actually ends. Now I have rolled up my sleeves and I am working harder than I ever used to. I feel I was lucky to have gotten the opportunity to be a part of Loveyatri, and now I don’t want that to go to waste.

Q. What was your reaction to the way people received the film, and that it didn’t do well at the box office?

The motive to make this movie was to launch us, Abhiraj, Aayush and me, and to make a light-hearted film along the way.

Abhiraj, Aayush and I were sailing in the same boat. In this journey we have worked hand in hand, have participated in each other’s experiences and that will stay with us forever. Aayush was very supportive throughout. He has been assistant director on many projects, so he knows more about films than I do, so he would guide me and help me a lot.

And we did our parts but it is never in your hands how the audience reacts to a certain film. All I can say is that we all worked hard for this film, and we are proud of it. We have received a lot of love and support while working on this film, I have learnt a lot and that matters the most to me than anything else.