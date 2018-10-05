Loveyatri screening: Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty watch this Aayush Sharma film

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Streaming: Follow-on danger looms as West Indies lose half their side
Nobel Peace Prize 2018 LIVE Updates: Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad are the winners
RRB Group D exam city, shift details released; check exam date, admit card release, mock test, syllabus
Loveyatri, starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is one of the releases this week. The film has been produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. The special screening of the romantic drama, which took place in Mumbai, was attended by several B-town stars including Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and David Dhawan.
The film was previously called Loveratri but its title got changed to Loveyatri later. Scroll on to see the photos from its recent screening:
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App