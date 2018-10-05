Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Loveyatri screening: Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty watch this Aayush Sharma film

The special screening of the romantic drama Loveyatri, which took place in Mumbai, was attended by several B-town stars including Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and David Dhawan.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 5, 2018 3:28:08 pm

Loveyatri, starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain is one of the releases this week. The film has been produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. The special screening of the romantic drama, which took place in Mumbai, was attended by several B-town stars including Anil Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and David Dhawan.

The film was previously called Loveratri but its title got changed to Loveyatri later. Scroll on to see the photos from its recent screening:

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma were seen arriving for Loveyatri screening.
Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Maheep Kapoor and a few others came to see Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s film too.
Preity Zinta Preity Zinta was clicked at the screening too.
Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty also came to watch Loveyatri.
David Dhawan and son Rohit Dhawan David Dhawan and son Rohit Dhawan attended the screening.

