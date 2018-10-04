Loveyatri screening: Sonakshi, Iulia and others watch Aayush-Warina film

Loveyatri, starring debutant Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, will release on October 5. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Loveyatri, starring debutant Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, will release on October 5. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set for the release of their film Loveyatri, which heads to cinema halls on October 5.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film held a special screening for their celebrity friends and family members. While Aayush and Warina dazzled up the red carpet at the screening venue, many friends of Salman Khan turned up to support the film and the debutants. Sonakshi Sinha was seen striking a pose while shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Check out the photos from Loveyatri screening:

Aayush Sharma was all smiles at the screening of his debut film Loveyatri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma was all smiles at the screening of his debut film Loveyatri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan Sharma walked in to support her husband Aayush. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Arpita Khan Sharma walked in to support her husband Aayush. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan marked his presence at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Arbaaz Khan marked his presence at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Warina Hussain is the lead actor of Loveyatri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Warina Hussain is the lead actor of Loveyatri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur at Loveyatri screening in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Iulia Vantur at Loveyatri screening in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful as she turned up at the screening of Aayush Sharma’s debut film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful as she turned up at the screening of Aayush Sharma’s debut film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi at Loveyatri screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi at Loveyatri screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani was also spotted at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani was also spotted at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora’s glamour game was strong at the screening last night. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora’s glamour game was strong at the screening last night. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush, in an interview to PTI, mentioned, “I never thought I could become an actor because it is very difficult to get a platform like ‘Loveratri’, and I didn’t plan to become an actor. I never had any film contacts and I didn’t even knew what is the right path to get into films. There are lots of talented actors out there who are struggling for a very long time, but they might not get an opportunity to work in a film like ‘Loveratri’. So, if in my case, if I wasn’t launched by Salman bhai, then it would have taken a long time for me to work in films. I just feel very lucky to be part of ‘Loveratri’ and showcase my talent to the audience.”

Loveyatri has been produced by Salman Khan.

