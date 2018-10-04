Loveyatri screening: Sonakshi, Iulia and others watch Aayush-Warina film

Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set for the release of their film Loveyatri, which heads to cinema halls on October 5.
On Wednesday, the makers of the film held a special screening for their celebrity friends and family members. While Aayush and Warina dazzled up the red carpet at the screening venue, many friends of Salman Khan turned up to support the film and the debutants. Sonakshi Sinha was seen striking a pose while shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
Check out the photos from Loveyatri screening:
Aayush, in an interview to PTI, mentioned, “I never thought I could become an actor because it is very difficult to get a platform like ‘Loveratri’, and I didn’t plan to become an actor. I never had any film contacts and I didn’t even knew what is the right path to get into films. There are lots of talented actors out there who are struggling for a very long time, but they might not get an opportunity to work in a film like ‘Loveratri’. So, if in my case, if I wasn’t launched by Salman bhai, then it would have taken a long time for me to work in films. I just feel very lucky to be part of ‘Loveratri’ and showcase my talent to the audience.”
Loveyatri has been produced by Salman Khan.
