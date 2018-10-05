Andhadhun, NOTA and Loveyatri movie release LIVE UPDATES

Loveyatri and Andhadhun are clashing at the Bollywood box office. Loveyatri and Andhadhun are clashing at the Bollywood box office.

Box office this weekend is a mixed bag. While Hollywood is offering its action film Venom and down south we have 96 and NOTA, Bollywood has two films from completely different genres. Loveyatri is the launchpad of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. On the other hand, director Sriram Raghavan is back with murder mystery Andhadhun.

Loveyatri, which is being backed by Salman Khan’s production banner, is a musical romantic drama about a garba teacher who goes miles for his love. While Loveyatri will give us a lot of song and dance, Andhadhun an edge of the seat suspense in store. It revolves around a blind pianist who witnesses some murders. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, this one has already got a thumbs-up in its early reviews.

Also Read | Andhadhun movie review

So which film will win the box office race this weekend?