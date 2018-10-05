Andhadhun, NOTA and Loveyatri movie release LIVE UPDATES

Box office this weekend is a mixed bag. While Hollywood is offering its action film Venom and down south we have 96 and NOTA, Bollywood has two films from completely different genres. Loveyatri is the launchpad of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. On the other hand, director Sriram Raghavan is back with murder mystery Andhadhun.
Loveyatri, which is being backed by Salman Khan’s production banner, is a musical romantic drama about a garba teacher who goes miles for his love. While Loveyatri will give us a lot of song and dance, Andhadhun an edge of the seat suspense in store. It revolves around a blind pianist who witnesses some murders. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, this one has already got a thumbs-up in its early reviews.
Also Read | Andhadhun movie review
So which film will win the box office race this weekend?
Vineet Singh wrote on Twitter, "Watched #Andhadhun. MIND BLOWING film. Direction, writing, background score, music, editing, actors everything is so perfect. #SriramRaghavan sir you are a genius. Excellent performance by @ayushmannk #Tabu @radhika_apte #Pawan. I would love to keep the background score with me."
In an interview with silverscreen.in, Vijay Deverakonda said, "NOTA was a way to vent my angst against the political system. And, oh, I enjoyed playing a politician. I think anyone who has abused a politician will find NOTA relatable. The film doesn’t have any message to the audience. Also, I don’t believe in doing ‘message-oriented’ films."
Maniesh Paul posted on Twitter, "Saw #loveyatri @aaysharma and @Warina_Hussain welcome to the movies... aayush kya super dance karte hai boss!!! Guys fo and watch and show love...All the best to the team"
Tabu is marvelous, Sriram Raghavan finally having created a fitting role for this uber-talented actress, whom we really should be seeing much more of. Ayushmann Khurrana is wonderful, too, sinking into his part.
Also Read | Andhadhun review: The Sriram Raghavan film is racy, pacy and appropriately pulpy