Saturday, April 24, 2021
Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain announces ‘departure’ from social media

However, Warina Hussain said that her team will continue to share updates about her career.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 24, 2021 6:08:32 pm
Warina Hussain"In Aamir sir's language, dropping the pretence," Warina Hussain captioned the post. (Photo: Warina Hussain/Instagram)

Actor Warina Hussain has announced her ‘departure’ from social media. However, she said that her team will continue to share updates about her career.

Warina made her Hindi film debut with 2018’s romantic drama Loveyatri, produced by Salman Khan. She starred opposite Salman’s brother-in-law’s Aayush Sharma in the Niren Bhatt directorial.

The actor later appeared in a song called “Munna Badnam Hua” in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Warina Hussain made the announcement on her Instagram profile via a note. The note read, “Peace out. I remember reading somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because this isn’t an airport. But I’ll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love – Alien.”

She captioned the post, “In Aamir sir’s language, dropping the pretence.”

Warina Hussain fans, meanwhile, are devastated. One fan wrote, “Biggest sad news for me😢.” Another fan wanted to know, “Why r u leaving 😢😢.”

Warina’s announcement comes days after she shared pictures from her Gulmarg vacation. She had posted photos of herself in snow-clad environs with the caption, “one day I will stop posting vacation pictures but today is not that day 🤪 check out India’s first igloo café 🥶☕️.”

On the work front, Warina Hussain currently has Dhiraj Kotkar’s The Incomplete Man in her kitty.

